CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash Update: An Army chopper (IAF Mi-17V5) carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and seven others crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Apart from the crew, General Rawat's staff and family members were also among the nine people on board. The fatal crash left 13 people dead. A total of 14 people were on board the chopper. However, there is still no information on General Bipin Rawat.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force took to Twitter and wrote, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force tweeted.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021



Here are the names of the passengers onboard:

Gen Bipin Rawat Mrs Madhulika Rawat Brig LS Lidder Lt Col Harjinder Singh NK Gursewak Singh NK Jitendra Kumar L/NK Vivek Kumar LINK B Sai Teja Hav Satpal

According to the latest reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a Cabinet Committee on Security Meet at 6:30 PM at his residence. The Government is also likely to issue a statement tomorrow in Parliament over the crash of the military chopper.

Earlier, Defence minister Rajnath Singh briefed PM Modi on the Indian Air Force chopper crash. He provided complete details of available information about the accident. His brief included details of the crash and response measures taken.

All You Need To Know IAF Mi-17V5 Chopper: