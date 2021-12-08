New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter with the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others on board crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Thirteen out of 14 people have been confirmed dead in the mishap, however, there is no information on the condition of Gen Bipin Rawat.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Left Shell-Shocked as Wedding Cake Falls Over, But There's a Twist

First to rush to the site of the crash were locals who attempted to douse the fire with buckets of water and rescue those on board. The locals saw the chopper as it was crashing down and burst into flames. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Get This Huge Gift From Friends. Their Reaction is Priceless

An eyewitness said, it was misty, may be due to which the chopper hit a tree and went down. He said he reached the spot and saw the chopper was upside down and immediately caught fire. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Wants To Change Into Nightsuit Before Pheras, Girls Call It Relatable. Watch

Narrating the incident, another eyewitness Krishnaswamy said, “I first heard a loud noise. When I came outside to see what had happened, I saw the helicopter crash into a tree. There was a huge fireball and then it crashed into another tree. I saw two-three people coming out of the helicopter, they were completely burnt and started falling.”

“I called people who live in the area and we tried to help. The fire brigade and other emergency services were then informed,” the eyewitness added.

Soon, several teams including local military officers reached the crash site for the search and rescue operation.