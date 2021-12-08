New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died on Wednesday along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others after the Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17VH helicopter that they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Thirteen out of the 14 people on board died and there was only a sole survivor – Group Captain Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC. He is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries at the Military Hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Wellington.Also Read - General Bipin Rawat, A Fighter: When India's First CDS Survived Chopper Crash in 2015
- One of the first instances was freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose in 1945 in Taiwan, although there has been some controversy over his death.
- Another air accident was the crash of a helicopter in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was onboard. The chopper of YSR crashed in a forest while flying in a Bell 430 to Chitoor district in Andhra Pradesh. His body was traced 27 hours after the helicopter went missing in 2009.
- Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was killed in 1980 when a glider he was flying crashed after taking off from the Safdarjung airport in Delhi.
- Senior Congress leader, Madhavrao Scindia was killed in a Cessna aircraft crash in 2001 while travelling to Kanpur to address a rally.
- Lok Sabha Speaker and Telugu Desam leader G.M.C. Balayogi also died in a chopper crash in 2002 in Andhra Pradesh.
- O.P. Jindal, Haryana’s then power minister and a leading industrialist, and state agriculture minister Surendra Singh were killed when their chopper developed a technical snag and went down near Saharanpur in 2005.
- Punjab Governor Surendra Nath and nine members of his family were killed when the government’s Super-King aircraft crashed into high mountains in bad weather in 1994 in Himachal Pradesh. Nath was then also the acting Governor of Himachal.
- Five days after the helicopter that he was using went missing, Arunachal Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu was found dead near the China border in 2011.