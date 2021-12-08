New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died on Wednesday along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others after the Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17VH helicopter that they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Thirteen out of the 14 people on board died and there was only a sole survivor – Group Captain Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC. He is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries at the Military Hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Wellington.Also Read - General Bipin Rawat, A Fighter: When India's First CDS Survived Chopper Crash in 2015

The latest incident reminds us of several other prominent personalities who died in air crashes in the past. Also Read - India's First CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Wife Madhulika Die In Chopper Crash: IAF Statement

  1. One of the first instances was freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose in 1945 in Taiwan, although there has been some controversy over his death.
  2. Another air accident was the crash of a helicopter in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was onboard. The chopper of YSR crashed in a forest while flying in a Bell 430 to Chitoor district in Andhra Pradesh. His body was traced 27 hours after the helicopter went missing in 2009.
  3. Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was killed in 1980 when a glider he was flying crashed after taking off from the Safdarjung airport in Delhi.
  4. Senior Congress leader, Madhavrao Scindia was killed in a Cessna aircraft crash in 2001 while travelling to Kanpur to address a rally.
  5. Lok Sabha Speaker and Telugu Desam leader G.M.C. Balayogi also died in a chopper crash in 2002 in Andhra Pradesh.
  6. O.P. Jindal, Haryana’s then power minister and a leading industrialist, and state agriculture minister Surendra Singh were killed when their chopper developed a technical snag and went down near Saharanpur in 2005.
  7. Punjab Governor Surendra Nath and nine members of his family were killed when the government’s Super-King aircraft crashed into high mountains in bad weather in 1994 in Himachal Pradesh. Nath was then also the acting Governor of Himachal.
  8. Five days after the helicopter that he was using went missing, Arunachal Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu was found dead near the China border in 2011.
Also Read - Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Eyewitnesses Recount How the Helicopter Hit Trees and Came Down