New Delhi: The Government of India on Tuesday announces a list of Padma Awards 2022. One of the Padma Vibhushan awardees is India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a chopper crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

Former Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad Mehrishi will also be honored with Padma Bhushan. This year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Late Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla will also be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. They are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. Padma awards were instituted in 1954.