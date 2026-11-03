Gen Z prefers office work over millennials, wants good wifi, gyms and easy transport: Survey reveals

Gen Z employees in India prefer working from the office 3.4 days a week, more than millennials, according to a Savills India report. The survey also highlights their demand for good Wi-Fi, easy transport access, gyms and better work-life balance.

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Gen Z prefers office work over millennials, wants good wifi, gyms and easy transport: Survey reveals (Image: X)

Generation Z employees in India are showing a stronger preference for working from the office than millennials, according to a new report by real estate consultancy Savills India. The report found that Gen Z workers prefer spending an average of 3.4 days a week in the office, while younger and older millennials prefer 3.2 and 3.3 days, respectively.

The findings challenge the common belief that younger employees prefer working from home. However, Gen Z workers are also particular about the facilities available at their workplace. They want reliable Wi-Fi, easy access to public transport, and lifestyle facilities such as gyms and Pilates studios near their offices.

The report defines Generation Z as people born between 1997 and 2012. It also found that employees from Generation X and the Baby Boomer generation prefer spending around 3.5 days a week at the office.

Gen Z values work-life balance despite preference for office work

Despite spending more time at the office, Gen Z employees continue to give importance to their personal lives. The Savills India report found that all Gen Z respondents considered work-life balance either moderately or extremely important.

The report also highlighted a major concern for younger employees: long travel times. Around 46% of Gen Z workers said they spend at least 41 minutes travelling to work. One possible reason is that affordable housing is often located away from major business areas in cities.

This makes office location an important factor when younger employees choose a workplace.

Wi-Fi, public transport and gyms top Gen Z’s workplace wishlist

Good internet connectivity is the most important office facility for employees across all age groups. However, younger workers place greater importance on public transport and nearby fitness facilities.

Restaurants are among the most popular local facilities across all generations. But gyms and wellness centres attract greater interest from younger employees.

Older employees, meanwhile, place more importance on access to meeting rooms.

Savills India Managing Director of Research and Consulting Arvind Nandan said companies need to make offices more useful and comfortable for employees. He also highlighted the importance of reliable technology, better transport links and nearby lifestyle facilities.

Return-to-office trend continues in India

The findings come amid a wider shift towards office-based and hybrid working arrangements in India.

A 2025 report by CBRE highlighted that long commute times remain a major reason employees hesitate to return to offices more frequently. Its survey found that 57 per cent of respondents considered travel time a barrier to regular office attendance.

Similarly, a JLL report published in November 2024 found that 90% of Indian organisations already expected employees to work from the office at least three days a week.

The latest Savills findings suggest that younger employees are not necessarily against working from offices. Instead, they want workplaces that offer better facilities, easier travel and a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives.