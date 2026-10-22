Gen Z’s approach to protests: Ex-army chief Naravane says ‘we should understand them’

Former Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane stressed that government must make a genuine effort to understand the perspective and grievances of younger generation through regular dialogue.

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Gen Z’s Approach To Protests: Former Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd) on Thursday shared his views on Gen Z’s calls for ‘regime change.’ He said that having a different point of view does not mean that youngsters are wrong. Naravane stressed that there is a need to listen to them rather than dismiss or ignore their views. The former Army Chief cclb society and government should make a genuine effort to listen to Gen C to understand their quanjaufluoo and problems.

What Did Mukund Naravane Say?

“The younger generation has a different way of thinking. However, having a different way of thinking does not mean they are wrong,” Gen Naravane (retd) told news agency ANI.

Advocating for patient listening and empathy, he added, “We should try to understand them. Once we understand them, understand their problems and difficulties—if we listen to them and understand them—only then can we resolve and fix the confusion and issues they face. Therefore, engaging in dialogue with each other and listening to one another is very essential.”

‘Regime Change’ Row Ignited After Prashant Bhushan, Neha Bora Refer To Gen Z’s Protests

The ‘regime change’ row erupted after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said that the ongoing protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar is a “fight for regime change”. All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora also talked about Gen Z-led movement in Bangladesh, which changed forced Sheikh Hasina to leave the country, leading to regime change.

Rajnath Singh Accuses Congress of Using Youth-Led Protests to Spread Anarchy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had accused the Congress and its allies of using youth-led protests in Delhi to spread “anarchy” and seek a Bangladesh-style change of government.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused opposition figures and external actors of attempting to foment violent street protests in India similar to those seen in Bangladesh and Paris.

Tharoor Rejects Comparisons With Bangladesh, France, Says Protests Demand Free and Fair Elections

Pushing back, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasised that analogies comparing India’s democratic protests to violent European riots were completely baseless.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, “I think that India is not Bangladesh and India is not France… We only believe in peaceful protest… What we are calling for is free and fair elections… It’s a constitutional issue. It’s not an issue of trying to topple a regime or anything like that.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera also accused the ruling party of recycling a “dangerous trope” to communalise domestic discourse and discredit legitimate grievances regarding electoral integrity and education.

“Comparing India and Europe is comparing apples with oranges,” Khera said, stating that the narrative was an attempt to portray Europe as a cautionary tale to villainise Indian minorities.

Reacting to the regime change row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that “regime change has neither happened nor will it happen.”

(with ANI inputs)