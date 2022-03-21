New Delhi: India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in December last year, was posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award. His daughters Kritika and Tarini received the award on the CDS’s behalf.Also Read - Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Refuses to Accept Padma Bhushan

General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel had died after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat was overseeing the implementation of an ambitious tri-services modernisation plan to bring synergy among the armed forces and enhance their overall combat capabilities. Also Read - Kalyan Singh To Be Conferred with Padma Vibhushan, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla to Get Padma Bhushan

Gen Rawat had served as the Chief of the Indian Army from December 17, 2016, to December 31, 2019. He was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019. Also Read - Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad To Be Conferred With Padma Bhushan

Daughters of CDS General Bipin Rawat, Kritika and Tarini receive his Padma Vibhushan award (posthumous) pic.twitter.com/rJv1xnPmys — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

Congress oldhorse, Ghulam Nabi Azad was also conferred with Padma Bhushan award, in the field of Public Affairs.