New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, an IAF chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and seven others crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. General Rawat’s staff and family members were also among the nine people on board, apart from the crew. General Bipin Rawat is the current Chief of Defence Staff of India. He was appointed as the first CDS of India on December 30, 2019 and assumed office from December 31, 2019.Also Read - CDS Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Crashes: 5 Dead, Condition of 2 Others Critical, Says Tamil Nadu Minister K Ramachandran

Known for his balanced approach towards soldiering, compassion, and connect with civil society, Rawat is currently also serving as the current Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. Prior to his appointment as CDS, he served as the 27th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. Also Read - Breaking News: IAF chopper With CDS Bipin Rawat on Board Crashes in Tamil Nadu | Watch Exclusive Video

During the span of over 35 years of service in uniform, Rawat has been awarded for gallantry and distinguished service. Also Read - IAF Mi-17V5 Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes in Tamil Nadu. What Led to The Mishap

Bipin Rawat: India’s First Chief of Defence Staff