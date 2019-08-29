New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is all set to visit Srinagar on Friday, his first visit since Article 370 was abrogated.

General Rawat will be in the Valley to assess the security situation on the ground and take stock of the army’s preparedness in wake of Pakistan’s rhetoric over Kashmir.

The Army chief’s visit also comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir Governor and MEA has been stressing on how normalcy is returning to the Valley.

On Wednesday, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik held a press conference and asserted that the Modi government decision to abrogate Article 370 is for the betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He laid emphasis on how the administration was “not hiding” the figures of “deaths” in the Kashmir valley as no lives have been lost.

He also said that about 50,000 new government jobs will be created in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the media, Malik said, “In 2016 agitation over 80 people had died. Every life is precious. Is this not a singular achievement? (the fact that no one has died). It’s the result of the government’s efforts to maintain peace, and all have worked day-night to ensure that normalcy be gradually restored without causing harm to individuals.”

He said the people have been most cooperative and patient. “The results of these restrictions are there for you to see. Not a single person has died so far in police action in the state. In the 2008 agitation, over 50 people died. In the 2010 agitation over 100 people had died,” Malik said.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar too addressed the media on Thursday and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is regaining stability and quashed all rumours of insufficient medical supplies in the state. “Not even in one incident any hospital has reported a shortage of drug or of any disposable item. Not a single life has been lost, not a single bullet has been fired. There has been a gradual but positive improvement in the situation on the ground,” he said.