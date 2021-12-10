New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the country’s top military officer who was killed, along with his wife and 11 others on Wednesday in an IAF chopper crash near Conoor in Tamil Nadu, will be cremated with full military honours in New Delhi. The last rites of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be held on Friday around 5 pm at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. General Bipin Rawat, 63, was the most senior official in the Indian military and the first chief of defense staff, a position created by the government in 2019. He was also an adviser to the Defense Ministry.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Expert Committee to Meet Over Approval for Covishield Booster Dose Today

On Thursday evening, the mortal remains of General Rawat and others were brought to Palam Airbase in Delhi from Sulur in caskets wrapped in the Tricolour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with three service chiefs – Army Chief Geneneral MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari paid their last respects to General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others. Also Read - General Bipin Rawat's Funeral Procession: Routes To Avoid, Closed For Public Transport Today

The Russian-made IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, carrying the decorated officer, his wife and his staffers, was on its way from an air force base to the army defense services college when it crashed near the town of Coonoor, a hill station in Tamil Nadu. Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor from the crash. He was shifted to Air Force Command hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment. Also Read - Tamil Nadu YouTuber Held For Controversial Tweet On Coonoor air crash

Apart from General Rawat and his wife, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder and Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh also died in the crash. Other nine defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

CDS General Bipin Rawat’s last rites today | LIVE UPDATES

8:00 am: Brigadier LS Lidder’s last rites to be performed at Delhi Cantonment

The last rites of Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who was the Defence Advisor of General Bipin Rawat, will be held at 9.15 am in Delhi Cantonment.

7.45 am: IAF chopper crash | All possible angles being probed

The tri-services team investigating the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others is focusing on all possible reasons including whether a human error caused the accident, people familiar with the development said. “All angles including possible human error will be investigated,” a senior military official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. In a statement in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday announced ordering a tri-services enquiry into the accident.

7.40 am: When and where to pay respects to General Bipin Rawat

The Army said that civilians can pay tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat from 11 am-12.30 pm at his Kamraj Marg residence while the military personnel can pay respects between 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm on Friday.