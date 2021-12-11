New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is in the “mourning” phase but the country will continue to overcome every challenge and keep working towards development. This comes a day after India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder, who died in the IAF chopper crash, were laid to rest with full military honours in New Delhi.Also Read - Upset Over Muslims Celebrating Gen Rawat's Death on Internet, Kerala Filmmaker Ali Akbar To Convert To Hinduism

Speaking at an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to General Bipin Rawat and said the country’s first chief of defence worked “hard to make the country’s armed forces self-reliant”. He said India may be in “pain” now but everyone will work hard to make the country more powerful. “India is mourning but despite being in pain, neither do we stop our pace nor our development. India won’t stop. India won’t be at a standstill. Together, we Indians will work hard and face every challenge inside and outside the country,” PM Modi said. Also Read - BTS' J-Hope Becomes 1st Korean Solo Artist To Surpass 8.1 Million Followers On Spotify, ARMY Congratulates

“We will make India even more powerful, even more prosperous,” the prime minister said. Also Read - Ashes: England Fined 100 Per Cent Match Fees And Five WTC Points For Slow Over-Rate

PM Modi said, “I express my condolences to all brave warriors who died in the helicopter crash on Dec 8. The demise of India’s first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, is a loss to every patriot. He was brave and worked hard to make the country’s armed forces self-reliant, the nation is a witness to tha,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Balrampur: PM remembers #CDSGeneralBipinRawat & others who lost their lives in #TamilNaduChopperCrash. He says, "…I express condolences to all brave warriors who died in Dec 8 crash…India is mourning but despite being in pain India won't stop or be at a standstill.." pic.twitter.com/H0r21hv6c2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2021

“A soldier doesn’t remain a soldier only as long as he stays in the military. His entire life is that of a warrior. He is dedicated to discipline and pride of the country every moment. Wherever General Bipin Rawat may be, in the days to come, he will see India moving ahead with new resolutions,” PM Modi said.

CSD General Rawat, his wife and Brigadier LS Lidder, 10 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash — one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers. The other personnel killed in the accident are Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja. The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

Group Captain Varun Singh’s condition is believed to be critical but stable, officials said on Friday.

“Doctors are working hard to save the life of Group Captain Varun Singh. I pray to Maa Pateshwari to save his life. The nations stands with his family. The country also stands with the families who lost those brave soldiers,” PM Modi said.