New Delhi: The Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, at a retiring officer’s meet, said that large scale corruption cases have come out in military housing projects.

According to the Army sources, General Rawat assured that strict action is being taken against erring officials.

He also said that some cases of serious breaches of operational information have come across recently.

He cautioned officers and jawans to exercise most stringent security protocols to avoid breaches in cyber and information security.

Army sources: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (in file pic) at a retiring officer’s meeting says large scale corruption cases have come out in military housing projects and strict action is being taken against erring officials. pic.twitter.com/mIf4VPmjld — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

In May, the Indian Army carried out a Court of Inquiry into allegations of corruption against a senior Lieutenant General for misuse of government funds.

“A Court of Inquiry was ordered by the Army Headquarters under a senior Lieutenant General to probe the corruption charges against the officer after complaints were received that he had misused government funds for buying equipment worth over Rs 10 lakh for personal use,” senior government sources told ANI.

Last year, the Chief of the Army Staff had issued a series of directives to weed out corruption, ostentatious practices, misuse of privileges, nepotism and lackadaisical approach.

(With ANI Inputs)