New Delhi: General Bipin Rawat will take over as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Tuesday, the same day he retires as the Army Chief. Notably, the Narendra Modi-led government had yesterday appointed Rawat as the first CDS, who would be in direct contact with the Prime Minister on security issues.

Besides, Chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force would also report to him, as he will be the topmost defence officer of the country. Rawat would head the Department of Military Affairs and paid a salary equivalent to a service chief.

General Rawat, who will take charge as CDS from January 1, served a rare full three year term as the Indian Army Chief after he superseded two officers in 2016. He will be holding the post of CDS till 65 years of age, which for him is March 31, 2023.

In his Independence Day speech this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India will have the CDS. The Union Cabinet had, on December 24, approved the post of the CDS and its charter and duties. The CDS will be a 4-star general rank officer.

“He will be drawing a salary equivalent to service chiefs, and will head the Department of Military Affairs to be created under the Ministry of Defence. He will function as its Secretary,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said during the Cabinet briefing.

The CDS will have all the powers like other secretaries, including financial.