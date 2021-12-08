New Delhi: At a time when the messages of condolence are pouring in for the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a military helicopter crash, reports on Wednesday claimed that the Central government is planning to appoint the new CDS in the coming days. As per a report by News 18, the Centre is planning to fill the Chief of Defence Staff post in next seven to 10 days. As per the guidelines, any Commanding officers or flag officers of the armed forces are eligible for the position.Also Read - RIP General Bipin Rawat: Kangana Ranaut, Saman Khan, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher And Other Celebs Mourn Demise

It must be noted that General Rawat was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019. In general, the upper age limit for the CDS has been fixed at 65 years. PM Modi during his Independence Day address in 2019 had announced the appointment of a CDS who will be above the three Chiefs. Also Read - RIP Gen Bipin Rawat: Famous Quotes by CDS That Will Inspire Courage and Strength For Years To Come

As per the updates, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday make a statement in Lok Sabha at around 11:15 AM and in Rajya Sabha around 12 PM. The latest updates suggested that General Rawat’s mortal remains will be brought from Tamil Nadu to New Delhi on Thursday and the cremation will take place in the national capital on Thursday itself. Also Read - From Surgical Strike to Myanmar Mission: Here’s a Look at Illustrious Career of India's First CDS General Bipin Rawat

Earlier in the day, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel died after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Giving details, the Indian Air Force said the lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply anguished” by the sudden demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in an “extremely unfortunate helicopter” accident.

The IAF had confirmed about the crash around 2 PM, saying the Mi-17V5 helicopter with General Rawat on board met with an accident near Coonoor. The IAF has already ordered an Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat was overseeing the implementation of an ambitious tri-services modernisation plan to bring synergy among the armed forces and enhance their overall combat capabilities.

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and all ranks of the force paid heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 others.