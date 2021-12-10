New Delhi: In view of the funeral procession of CDS General Bipin Rawat who passed away in a chopper crash on Wednesday, there will be heavy traffic restrictions on K Kamaraj Road in Delhi on Friday. As per a Delhi Police official, K Kamraj Road will be closed for public transport after the mortal remains of the deceased reach CDS General Rawat’s residence. The VIP movement on the roads will start from 7-8 AM, which will last till late evening. All public transport will be diverted. This change in route will affect buses the most as there is a bus stop situated near CDS General Rawat’s residence.Also Read - General Rawat Was Valued Partner, Strong Proponent Of US-India Defence Partnership: US

It is also be noted that autorickshaws and other means of public transport might be stopped from entering the route. However, the road will be open for private vehicles, but this is also subject to information of VIP movement received by the police. A lot of decisions regarding route diversion will be taken on Friday. Also Read - General Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crash: Did so Much For Country... Could Not Even Get Water | An Eyewitness' Account

The DCP traffic of New Delhi Range is already on the roads since Thursday and on Friday, DCP, ACP and other senior officers will be present near K Kamaraj Marg. Alongside the DCP, Traffic Police and other senior officers, 75 to 100 traffic police personnel will be on duty from Friday morning to ensure the smooth conduct of procession all the way from K Kamaraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium. Also Read - IAF Chopper Crash: What is Black Box That Can Solve Mystery Behind Ill-fated Mi-17VH Helicopter Crash

After the mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat will be brought at his official residence at 9 am, the funeral procession will start from 2 pm onwards. The procession will start from K Kamaraj Road from where it will go to Rajaji road, Teen Murti, 11 Murti, Sardar Patel road and from Dhaula Kuan it will go to Brar square via Narayana Route. The police have made adequate arrangements in view of the procession.

About 10-12 vehicles will be running behind the procession, said the police. Due to security reasons, traffic on both sides may be stopped.

The Army said that people can pay tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat from 11: 00 am-12:30 pm hours at his Kamraj Marg residence on Friday.

Gen Rawat’s mortal remains brought to Delhi Palam Airbase

The mortal remains of Gen Rawat and others who lost their lives in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash were brought on Thursday evening to Palam Airbase in Delhi from Sulur in caskets wrapped in the Tricolour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Palam airbase and paid his last respects to General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and other 11 armed force personnel who lost their lives in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Union Minister Smriti Irani also visited Palam airbase and paid their respects to Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and other 11 armed force personnel.

The three service chiefs – Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also paid their respects.

Apart from General Rawat and his wife, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder and Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh also died in the crash.