News Delhi: Chief of Amry Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane demits office on Saturday after over 40 years of service in the Indian Army and a 28 months eventful stint in his last role. As the 27th Chief of the Army Staff, Naravane oversaw some momentous events including the military standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, a ceasefire with Pakistan along the Line Of Control (LOC), the Covid-19 pandemic, and the removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from some districts in states of the North-East.

On his last day in office, Naravane laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on Saturday and received the guard of honour at the South Block lawns before relinquishing his post. Lieutenant General Manoj Pande took charge as India's new Chief of Army Staff, succeeding Naravane in the role.

Delhi | General MM Naravane receives guard of honour at the South Block lawns prior to relinquishing as Chief of the Army Staff pic.twitter.com/qnwFOedxUY — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

A Look Back at General MM Naravane Military Career