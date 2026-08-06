‘GenZ not anti-national, they ask logical questions’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat backed Gen Z protesters, stating they are not "anti-national" but honest citizens seeking logical answers and legitimate system reforms.

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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, office bearer Dattatreya Hosabale, all five sah sarkaryavahs and other key functionaries of Sangh will participate in annual meeting in Raipur. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant national development, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat interacted with the Gen Z of India saying that the new generation is not like the previous generation, which did not question elders, and that it wants logical answers. Speaking on youth dynamics and leadership, Bhagwat noted that unlike previous eras where obedience went unquestioned, today’s young generation seeks reason, logic and clarity.

What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Gen Z?

On influence of social media on Gen Z and Gen Alpha and how should India tackle it, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, “Forming rules is alright but it succeeds when attitude changes. Otherwise, there are so many laws already. Laws are effective when society accepts it…One needs to think what they are on social media and people follow what they do. So, it becomes one’s responsibility to see that followers do not end up in a bad place by following what ones does (on social media). Nowadays, the technology is such that fake videos can be generated and false statements can be attributed to you or me. So, while using social media, the content should not be trusted without verification from authentic source. We need to have self-imposed discipline about social media…Otherwise, if you ban something, it lands up in fraud market. This should not happen.”

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#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On influence of social media on Gen Z and Gen Alpha and how should India tackle it, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, “Forming rules is alright but it succeeds when attitude changes. Otherwise, there are so many laws already. Laws are effective when… pic.twitter.com/KlxhhrGVgv — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026

Bhagwat addressed and interacted with more than 2,000 students representing Generation Z and Generation Alpha at the inauguration of the annual championship conference organised by India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), which is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

“In a democracy, protests are also a way of building consensus. A lot of views come together, and consensus is evolved after discussions. That discussion may happen through dialogue. However, due to various reasons, if a concern is not heard, one may move towards agitation. But all these steps should be taken to evolve a consensus, not to create divisions.”

He also remarked that he would not say Gen Z should not protest, but noted that democracy has established ways and methods, pointing to the Constitution and the ideas of B.R. Ambedkar. He emphasised the evolving nature of communication between generations.

(With inputs from agencies)