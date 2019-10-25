New Delhi: German Chancellor, Angela Merkel will visit India on November 1, for the fifth Biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), news agency ANI reported on Friday. During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Angela Merkel will hold initial discussions in their respective areas of responsibility.

Further, both of them will also have a separate engagement with CEOs and business leaders of both countries.

The outcome of these discussions will be reported at the IGC (Inter-Governmental Consultations), co-chaired by PM Modi and German Chancellor Merkel, ANI stated.

Last month, Merkel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders held wide-ranging dialogues on several issues.

In April last year, Modi made a brief stopover in Berlin and met Merkel after his visit to Sweden and the UK.