Assembly elections 2019 results: As the counting of votes for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 will start at 8 AM on Thursday, users can log on to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website https://eci.gov.in/elections/currentelections/ for the accurate updates for all seats.

Apart from emerging trends and the final results, the ECI website will also provide multi-dimensional analysis for the 288 Vidhan Sabha seats in Maharashtra and 90 Vidhan Sabha seats in Haryana. Though the early trends would predict most of the results, the counting of votes will only be completed after 6 PM.

The http://www.eciresults.nic.in/ provides vote counting updates for all candidates and the parties contesting the elections and declares the winner once the counting of votes is finished. It provides, round-wise progress of the counting with graphical representation of the vote shares for all parties. It also give details of the NOTA votes, victory margins of the winners and the losers.

The ECI website https://eci.gov.in/ is the main source of information for all elections in the country. The autonomous body is entrusted with the task of conducting elections across the country. Users can get the real authentic data from the website.

For Live streaming of the counting updates and analysis of the emerging trends, viwers can watch Zee News Live TV here http://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.