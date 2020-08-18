New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the South Indian state of Kerala neared 50,000-mark, an electronic goods shop in the state on Tuesday landed in controversy after it published an advertisement asking people to come to the shop and get infected with COVID-19 within 24 hours to get cashback of Rs 50000 on any purchase from the store. Also Read - Karnataka to Set up Oxygen Plants at All Hospitals to Prevent COVID-19 Emergencies

In the advertisement, which was published in newspapers across the state, the shop promised customers 'cashback of up to Rs 50,000 without GST'.

Soon after the promotional advertisement went viral, the shop was thronged by people to buy electronic items and that led the state administration to take action against the shop.

The shop in the advertisement had mentioned that the offer is valid between August 15 and 30, and it was published in print, electronic and digital platforms.

Alarmed by the controversial advertisement, one lawyer from Pala Municipality in Kottayam wrote a letter to state chief minister to term the promotional offer unlawful and punishable.

In the letter to the CM, the lawyer stated that the offer may attract Covid-19 positive people to buy items from the shop to claim the cashback.

Part of the Unlock 3 guidelines, the state government has allowed not more than 20 people inside any shop in Kerala.

As soon as the matter was brought to the CMO, the police reached the venue and brought the shutters down. Moreover, a probe has also been initiated against the shop owner.

The development comes at a time when the state on Monday reported the highest single day surge of 1,725 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 46,140 while 13 deaths took the toll to 169.

While 1,572people had been infected through contact, the source of infection of 75 people was not yet known. In the last 24 hours, 26,150 samples have been tested and cumulatively the number is 12,05,759.