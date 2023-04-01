Home

Get Ready For Severe Heatwave As IMD Predicts Above-Normal Temperatures From April To June

The weather department in its forecast for the summer season this year said that there will be above-normal heatwave days in most parts of central, east and northwest India during this period.

IMD’s Weather Forecast THIS Summer: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that most of India, barring parts of the northwest and the peninsular region, is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June. The weather department in its forecast for the summer season this year said that there will be above-normal heatwave days in most parts of central, east and northwest India during this period.

“During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June), most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for south peninsular India and some parts of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely,” the IMD said.

“A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said in a virtual press conference.

A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Though India logged its hottest February this year since 1901, above-normal rainfall (37.6 mm against a normal of 29.9 mm) due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones has kept the maximum temperature in check in March.

The prolonged spell of pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning strikes damaged crops in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.

The mango crop in the country has been damaged by up to 20 per cent because of the untimely rains, hailstorms and strong wind, according to senior officials at the Indian Council for Agricultural Research.

(With inputs from PTI)

