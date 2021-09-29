New Delhi: A fraction of the Youth Congress workers on Wednesday held a demonstration outside the residence of senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal for his ‘G-23, not ji huzoor-23’ remarks against the top Congress leadership. The workers were seen with the placard which reads ‘Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal’.Also Read - Congress Rejects Navjot Singh Sindhu’s Resignation, Asks State Leadership To Resolve Matter at Their Own Level

The fresh protests erupted outside Sibal's residence at a time when the crisis in Punjab has intensified with the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Kapil Sibal demanded an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

#WATCH | Workers of Delhi Congress protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal outside his residence in New Delhi, hours after Sibal reiterated demands for sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders; show placards reading 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' pic.twitter.com/6A1dNrbuLT — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

Addressing the media, he said a senior member of the ‘Group of 23’ has written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for convening the CWC meeting immediately to discuss the party affairs and the exodus.

Giving further details, Sibal said the grouping is “not a Jee Huzur 23” and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands.

Kapil Sibal is misleading. Sonia Gandhi Ji making decisions in the party. Unfortunate that an experienced person like Kapil Sibal doesn't know decisions are being taken. Those committed to ideology of Congress will never leave the party:Chhattisgarh min & Cong leader TS Singh Deo pic.twitter.com/ZmzDlP304a — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

The senior Congress leader further added that the Congress needs to be strengthened as a strong opposition to take on the government and once again reiterated the demands of the group for holding elections to the Congress president, the CWC and the central election committee.

Expressing anguish over the developments in the party in Punjab and the recent exodus of party leaders, he said all such issues need to be discussed at a party platform.