New Delhi: With the onset of the wedding season and the simultaneous jump in the number of COVID-19 cases, it’s not a good time for the bridegrooms, especially after a Patna wedding actually opened a can of COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Unlock 2.0: Is Delhi-Noida Border Finally Open? Find out

A wedding ceremony in rural Patna a fortnight ago where the groom was running a high fever, two days before he died and his body cremated without being tested for COVID 19, appears to have set off the biggest infection chain in Bihar so far. According to reports, on June 15, the date of the wedding, he was running a high fever and wanted the ceremony to be deferred, but relented upon the insistence of family members who made him swallow paracetamol tablets and go through the rituals. Also Read - Unlock 2 LIVE: States Continue With Restrictions, Second Phase of Countrywide Unlocking Begins

On June 17, his condition deteriorated significantly and family members made a dash to AIIMS, Patna, but he died on the way. Also Read - Unlock 2: Let Maids Stay at Your Place, New Rules Issued For Gurgaon Housing Societies

According to MHA guidelines, not more than 50 people can attend a wedding. For last rites, the number is 20. However, states are modifying the rules.

West Bengal: Though there is a lockdown in containment zones until July 31, the Mamata Banerjee government has allowed 50 people for both wedding and death rituals.

Madhya Pradesh: Authorities have eased norms for weddings in Bhopal and Indore, the two worst-hit districts of Madhya Pradesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, citizens won’t have to take prior permission from the authorities to organise weddings in both the districts, which are in the red zones.

According to fresh relaxations, 50 persons can attend weddings in Indore, while 40 guests are permitted in Bhopal. Earlier, the maximum limit of wedding guests in Indore was 12 and 20 in Bhopal. As many as 50 guests can be invited to a wedding, apart from 10 service providers like bands, hairdressers etc.

Karnataka: There will be a complete lockdown on five Sundays in Karnataka, starting from July 5 to August 2. However, essential activities and marriages already fixed on these days shall be permitted. But now new wedding will be allowed to be planned on a Sunday.