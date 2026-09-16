Getting new ration card: What documents you need and how to apply

Planning to apply for a ration card? Here's exactly what you'll need, and yes, digital copies of every document are a must for the online application.

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Applying for a ration card online is an easy process. File image/PTI

Applying for a ration card is easier these days, but don’t expect to get away with submitting just one document or an address proof: that won’t cut it anymore. Authorities now want six different documents, including a photo of your home, along with your online application.

What are the documents that you will be requiring?

Applying for a ration card still requires some cards. Here’s a list on what you will need:

Aadhar card

Residence certificate

Income Certificate

Birth Certificate

Photo of the house

Bank account

Going forward, uploading just your Aadhaar card won’t be sufficient for a ration card application. You’ll also need a residence certificate, a photo of your home, an income certificate, and birth certificates for all household members, along with a photo and mobile number of the applicant or head of the household, which will be verified via OTP.

How to apply online?

Applying for a ration card online is a straightforward process, done either via the e-District portal or at your nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) or Public Service Centre. Applicants should have scanned copies of all required documents ready in advance to simplify the upload process.

Also Read | 2.5 crore ration cards cancelled in 5 years: Know who may lose benefits

Applicants first need to register on the portal and log in, followed by clicking on the new ration card application link. The form must be filled out accurately with the head of family’s details, address, bank account information, and income details. This is followed by entering the names of other family members and their Aadhaar numbers. Once the applicant’s photo and other documents, including a photo of the house, are uploaded, the application fee must be paid before submitting the form and printing the receipt.

Verification to take place

After the online application is submitted, it goes to the BDO or regional food supply inspector for verification, after which a physical verification is carried out. A digital ration card is issued within 30 days of this process.

Also Read | Delhi govt takes big step to help poor, raises ration card income limit to Rs 1.2 lakh, over 1165965 applicants to benefit, know details