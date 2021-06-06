New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led Centre for ‘stalling’ its ‘Doorstep Delivery of Ration’ scheme. Addressing a virtual press conference, CM Kejriwal claimed,” Just two days before ‘Doorstep Delivery of Ration’ scheme’s implementation in Delhi, the central govt stopped it. They say we didn’t take approval. We took approval not just once, but five times. Legally, we don’t need the Centre’s approval but we did so out of courtesy.” Upping the ante against the government, CM further asked, “If pizza, burger and smartphones can be delivered at home in this country, why not ration?” Furthermore, he urged PM Modi to not stop the scheme as ‘it is in the interest of the nation’. “I request you (PM Modi) with folded hands on behalf of Delhi’s 70 lakh poor people, please don’t stop this scheme (Doorstep Delivery of Ration). It is in the interest of the nation. There should be no politics over matters meant for the country’s benefit”, Kejriwal said.

Notably, the Delhi government was all set to launch the doorstep delivery of ration scheme within one to two days, benefiting 72 lakh poor beneficiaries. The Chief Minister’s Office had claimed that after accepting all suggestions of the Centre, the Delhi government had sent the file for final approval and immediate rollout of the scheme to the LG on May 24 which was returned by him “rejecting” the scheme.

Under the scheme, every beneficiary was entitled to receive 4 kg of flour and one kg of rice cleaned and packed at their doorstep. The Delhi government had completed the preparatory work for the implementation of the scheme. Tenders had been awarded, a letter of intent had been released, and vendors had been appointed for doorstep delivery, according to the CMO statement.