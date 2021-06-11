New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the ongoing tiff on the latter’s ‘Doorstep Delivery of Ration’ scheme. In a stinging attack, Prasad that, “Arvind Kejriwal is talking about home delivery of ration when he even failed to provide oxygen to the people of Delhi.” The Delhi government is under the control of the ration mafia, he added. Also Read - Breaking: Centre Stops Delhi Govt’s Doorstep Ration Delivery as its 'Approval Not Sought'

“34 States/UTs have adopted the ‘One nation, One ration card’ scheme. Only 3 states -Delhi, West Bengal and Assam have not adopted it. Arvind Kejriwal should answer why the scheme has not been implemented in Delhi?,” Ravi Shankar Prasad asked the Delhi Chief Minister.

This came days after Kejriwal attacked the Narendra Modi-led Centre for ‘stalling’ its ‘Doorstep Delivery of Ration’ scheme. Addressing a virtual press conference, CM Kejriwal had claimed, “Just two days before ‘Doorstep Delivery of Ration’ scheme’s implementation in Delhi, the central govt stopped it. They say we didn’t take approval. We took approval not just once, but five times. Legally, we don’t need the Centre’s approval but we did so out of courtesy.”

The CM had further asked, “If pizza, burger and smartphones can be delivered at home in this country, why not ration?” Furthermore, he urged PM Modi to not stop the scheme as ‘it is in the interest of the nation’.

Notably, the Delhi government was all set to launch the doorstep delivery of ration scheme in early June that would have benefitted 72 lakh poor beneficiaries. The Chief Minister’s Office had claimed that after accepting all suggestions of the Centre, the Delhi government had sent the file for final approval and immediate rollout of the scheme to the LG on May 24 which was returned by him “rejecting” the scheme.

Under the scheme, every beneficiary was entitled to receive 4 kg of flour and one kg of rice cleaned and packed at their doorstep. The Delhi government had completed the preparatory work for the implementation of the scheme. Tenders had been awarded, a letter of intent had been released, and vendors had been appointed for doorstep delivery, according to the CMO statement.