New Delhi: The Supreme Court was on Monday informed that 150 home buyers of Amrapali in a project situated at Greater Noida will get a possession letter of their flats in a ceremony planned for Diwali, November 4. This comes as a glimmer of hope for home-buyers who were waiting for years for the possession of their flats.

Court receiver senior advocate R Venkataramani informed a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ajay Rastogi that 300 flats are nearing completion out of which 150 flats have been completed by NBCC and will be handed over during the upcoming festival.

“We will be giving possession letters to the 150 home buyers in a small ceremony planned for Diwali, Venkataramani told the apex court.

Furthermore, he informed the court that State Bank of India and UCO bank have agreed to pledge Rs 450 crore, while Bank of Baroda has in principle agreed to infuse funds for completion of the stalled projects.

Since the 2019 verdict of the top court, for the first time, 150 home buyers will be given possession letters for the flats in a project which was stalled after Amrapali ran into legal and financial trouble.

The apex court in its July 23, 2019 verdict had cracked the whip on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by home buyers and ordered the cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under real estate law RERA, and ousted it from prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases.

Ex-Group directors of Amrapali Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar are behind bars on the top court’s order.

The top court had directed a probe by the ED into alleged money laundering by realtors, providing relief to over 42,000 home buyers of Amrapali Group with the verdict.