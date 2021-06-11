Kolkata: Amid speculations that he might be returning to the Trinamool Congress, BJP national vice president Mukul Roy has reached the party headquarters on Friday. Roy, the former second-in-command of the TMC who joined the saffron party in November 2017, has been distancing himself from the BJP for the last several days. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee to Marry Socialism in Presence of Communism & Leninism: Bizarre Wedding Invite Goes Viral!

Other senior party leaders, including minister Subrata Mukherjee, were also present at the Trinamool Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass here.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on Mamata Banerjee's presser at 4:30 PM where Roy and his son are expected to return to the TMC.

The development came days after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that they have discussed the ‘ghar wapsi’ of TMC leaders who quit the party and joined BJP before elections and the final call regarding this will be taken by Mamata Banerjee.