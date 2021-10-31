New Delhi: In yet another jolt to BJP’s Bengal unit, Trinamool Congress (TMC) turncoat Rajib Banerjee, who had switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the state Assembly elections, made his ‘ghar wapsi‘ by rejoining the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Sunday.Also Read - Video: Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts Congress' Poll Campaign in Goa, Rides Pillion on Motorcycle Taxi in Panaji | WATCH

"I am thankful to Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee for permitting me to rejoin", Banerjee said. He also attacked BJP and accused it of playing divisive politics. He returned to his old party at Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Tripura.

Banerjee was a minister in the previous Trinamool government but quit to join the BJP and contested on behalf of the saffron party from Domjur Assembly seat, where he was the MLA before, but lost. Soon after his defeat, he became a rebel and started making anti-party statements or avoiding party meetings. He was cautioned twice for anti-party activities but that hardly made any effect.

Besides, Ashish Das, a former BJP leader from the hill state was also inducted into the TMC. After resigning from the BJP earlier this month, Das had shaved his head, took a dip in the Ganga, and offered prayers at a temple near Mamata’s house.