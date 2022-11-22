Ghatlodia Election 2022: A Battle of Prestige For CM Bhupinder Patel. Complete Insight Into High-Stake Seat

Ghatlodia Assembly Election 2022: The Vidhan Sabha seat is an area dominated by Patidar and Rabari. In 2017, the major impact of the Patidar agitation was witnessed here as BJP fielded Bhupendra Patel, a close confidante of Anandiben Patel, from Ghatlodia.

Ghatlodia Assembly Election 2022: Ghatlodia Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) seat of Gujarat is set to witness a high-octane battle as the BJP has yet again fielded incumbent Chief Minister Bhupinder Patel from the constituency. He is the second leader to contest from the Vidhan Sabha seat as a Chief Minister after Anandiben Patel, who was replaced by Vijay Rupani in 2017. Ghatlodia seat was carved out from the Sarkhej assembly constituency after the delimitation in 2008. It falls under Ahmedabad Ahmedabad district and is a segment of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Ghatlodia Assembly Election 2022: What Happened In The Past?

Patel won the seat and was made the CM of the state. He had defeated Shashikant (bhurabhai) of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 117750 votes.

Ghatlodia is considered as the stronghold of BJP and has never been an easy ground for Congress. In 2012 as well, the grand-old party had to face humiliating defeat as it managed to garner only 44,000 votes when its candidate Rameshbhai Patel fought against the then CM Anandiben.

Ghatlodia Assembly Election 2022: Candidates in Fray

Bhupinder Patel – BJP

Amee Yajnik- Congress

Vijay Patel- AAP

Ghatlodia Assembly Election 2022: Factbook

Of the total 356845 population, 1.99% is rural, 98.01% is urban

The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are 2.85 and 0.43 respectively.

As per the voter list of 2022, there are 415253 electorates and 373 polling stations in Ghatlodia.

In 2017, the constituency had recorded 68.71% voter turnout.

Amit Shah is the present Lok Sabha MP of Gandhinagar and Bhupendra Patel is the present MLA of Ghatlodia Assembly constituency.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Elections to the 182-member in Gujarat will be held in 2 phases on December 1 and 5. While 89 seats will go to polls on December 1, the rest 93 will vote four days later. The counting of votes will be done on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.

