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Ghayal Hoon Isliye Ghatak Hoon: Raghav Chadha tears into AAP allegations with Dhurandhar reference: Watch Video

‘Ghayal Hoon Isliye Ghatak Hoon’: Raghav Chadha tears into AAP allegations with Dhurandhar reference: Watch Video

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that he did not support the petition seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.

(Videograbs: X/@raghav_chadha)

New Delhi: Leaders within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) itself have opened a front against their own Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha. Several party stalwarts—including Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Sanjay Singh—are targeting him. The AAP MP delivered a sharp retort to these attacks using a dialogue from the film Dhurandhar. In a video message shared on Saturday, 04 April 2026, he stated unequivocally, ” ‘Ghayal hoon isliye ghatak hoon (I am wounded, and therefore I am lethal)’

Raghav Chadha’s Response to the AAP

Sharing a video on X, Raghav Chadha launched a strong counter-attack against the AAP. He remarked, “I did not wish to speak, but had I remained silent, a lie repeated over and over again might have begun to sound like the truth. Three allegations; zero truth.” With this, he shared the video to present his side of the story. He asserted, “Since yesterday, a scripted campaign has been running against me. The same language, the same talking points, and the same allegations—this is no coincidence; it is a calculated conspiracy against me.”

AAP’s First Allegation; Raghav Chadha’s Response

Raghav Chadha stated, “The first allegation the AAP levelled against me is that when the Opposition was staging a walkout from the House, I did not join the Opposition leaders in walking out. This is an absolute lie.” Raghav Chadha challenged the Aam Aadmi Party to cite a single instance where the Opposition staged a walkout and he failed to stand in solidarity with them. “CCTV cameras are installed everywhere within the Parliament premises. Let the AAP retrieve the CCTV footage and demonstrate any instance where Raghav Chadha did not join the Opposition during a walkout.” The truth will be separated from the falsehood immediately.

AAP’s Second Allegation and Raghav Chadha’s Response

The Aam Aadmi Party levelled a second allegation, claiming that he did not support the petition seeking the removal of the CEC—that is, the Chief Election Commissioner. They alleged that he refused to sign it. Responding to this, Raghav Chadha stated categorically that this is yet another blatant lie. “No leader from the Aam Aadmi Party ever asked me to sign this proposal—neither formally nor informally.” The Aam Aadmi Party currently has a total of 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. Of these, 6 or 7 MPs did not sign the proposal themselves. Only 50 signatures are required to introduce such a proposal in the Rajya Sabha, whereas the Opposition collectively has 105 MPs. Why, then, is there such an uproar?

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Raghav Chadha’s Blunt Response To Party Leaders’ Third Allegation

Aam Aadmi Party leaders accused Raghav Chadha of being intimidated, alleging that he is consequently failing to raise critical issues in Parliament. Responding to this, Raghav Chadha stated, “I did not go to the Rajya Sabha to shout, scream, or break microphones. I went there solely to raise the issues concerning the public. I spoke only on behalf of the people within the House. I addressed everything from GST to Income Tax. I raised issues ranging from Punjab’s water resources to the pollution plaguing Delhi’s air.”

In conclusion, Raghav Chadha asserted, “I went to Parliament to create an impact, not to create a ruckus.” He wrapped up his statement by quoting a dialogue from the film Dhurendhar. “False allegations are being levelled against me. I will expose every single lie. ‘Ghayal hoon isliye ghatak hoon.’”

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