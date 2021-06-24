New Dehi: In a major relief for Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari, the Karnataka High Court has granted interim relief by directing Ghaziabad Police not to take any coercive steps against him in a case pertaining to tweets and videos posted on the microblogging platform related to the assault of an elderly man in Loni border area. Maheshwari had approached the Karnataka HC after Ghaziabad Police had issued him a notice to present himself in person and refused his request to make himself available on video call. Also Read - Ghaziabad Assault Case: No Video Call, UP Police Summons Twitter India MD to Appear in Person on June 24

Maheshwari's counsel told Karnataka High Court that he is just an employee of the organisation and has nothing to do with the offence, plus his client is currently living in Bengaluru. The counsel said that the Supreme Court and High Court have said that a statement can be recorded through video-conferencing but Ghaziabad Police wants his personal presence.