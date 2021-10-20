Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has arrested and sent a Ghaziabad-based businessman to custody over the allegations of molesting an actress on a Delhi-Mumbai flight. As per the complaint made by the woman as soon as she got up to open the overhead storage to take out her bag after the flight landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai, she felt that someone groped her from behind.Also Read - Woman Raped on Train While Passengers Remain Mute Spectators

She immediately reacted in anger and registered a complaint against him with the cabin crew present there, as per the police. “As the complainant reacted with anger on the spot, the accused apologized and said that he mistook her for another male co-passenger,” police said.

The flight crew then forwarded the complaint to the Sahar Airport Police Station where the case is now registered. "The accused has been arrested and presented before the court which remanded him to police custody," the police officials added.

The man has been booked under IPC provisions for sexual harassment. Police have also written to a court in Bhoiwada about recording the woman's statement before a magistrate under CrPC. As per reports, the incident happened on October 3 when the 40-year-old woman who lives in Mumbai was returning from Delhi.