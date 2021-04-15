Ghaziabad: With the worsening Coronavirus situation in Ghaziabad, the number of containment zones in the district has risen from 233 to 321 in a single day. This comes as many areas such as Kavi Nagar, Indirapuram, Vijay Nagar have over 100 active Coronavirus cases, reported Times of India. Notably, on April 11, the containment zones in the district stood at 169 while on April 12, the district had 233 containment zones. Also Read - Coronavirus Live Updates April 15, 2021: Negative RT-PCR Test Report Mandatory to Enter 3 Temples in Varanasi

As per the classification, the 321 containment zones in Ghaziabad include 174 zones that have one covid case and 147 having more than one case, said another report by Hindustan Times. While the Indirapuram is the worst hit with regards to active Coronavirus cases, Kavinagar comes second with 143 cases, followed by Vijay Nagar (103) and Kaushambi (102). Sihani Gate, Nandgram, Sahibabad and Muradnagar have currently over 50 active Coronavirus cases each.

“High number of containment zones having multiple cases is a cause of worry. It indicates Covid spread among families and neighbours. This trend is more visible in city areas. It also indicated that the virus is spreading fast. Containment is one of the best strategies to curb Covid spread,” HT quoted Dr VB Jindal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad) as saying.

“Nowadays, with multiple cases coming from the same family, it is hard to detect the source. So, containment is a must,” he added.

Meanwhile, 10 states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. India’s daily new cases continue to rise and a record 1,84,372 fresh coronavirus cases were registered yesterday. Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases.