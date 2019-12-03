New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a couple in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh killed their two kids before jumping to death along with another woman on Tuesday morning. Reports claimed that the couple and the woman, who is believed to be the second wife of the man jumped from the eighth floor of their apartment. While the woman survived the jump, the man and his first wife died on the spot.

Upset with their financial condition, the couple first killed their children, who were sleeping at their home in Indirapuram’s Vaibhav Khand and then decided to jumped off the building. The couple also left a suicide note (scribbled on one of the walls in children’s room) and some money for the last rites, said police.

The deceased were identified as Gulshan Vasudev, wife Parveen, son Ritik, and daughter Kittu. The other womam was identified as Sanjana. A pet rabbit in the house was also found dead.

“The incident occurred at around 5 am-5:15 am. I heard some noise and went out to check and saw that three people were lying on the ground. I immediately called my supervisor and called the police,” Ajaz Karim Khan, a guard at the apartment complex told ANI.

If reports are to be believed the couple was facing financial crisis after one of their relatives duped them of a hefty sum of money. An official statement from police officials is still awaited.