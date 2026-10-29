Ghaziabad crime: Wife leaves for gym, trainer enters home, stabs husband several times in Vasundhara, he survives injuries

A man was stabbed several times inside his Ghaziabad home in Vasundhara on October 26. The victim, Shashank Kantharia, survived and was taken to hospital.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/ghaziabad-crime-wife-leaves-for-gym-trainer-pratap-singh-enters-home-stabs-husband-several-times-in-vasundhara-jagriti-rwa-society-fitness-headquarters-gym-8540312/ Copy

Ghaziabad crime: Wife leaves for gym, trainer enters home, stabs husband several times in Vasundhara, he survives injuries (Source: Instagram)

A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed several times inside his home in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara area on October 26. Police have arrested his wife, Priya Sharma, and her gym trainer Pratap Singh for allegedly planning the attack. The incident took place early Monday morning at Jagriti RWA Society in Vasundhara Sector 1, which falls under the Indirapuram police station area. The victim, Shashank Kantharia, was taken to Yashoda Medicity Hospital after the attack and survived his injuries.

According to police, the attack happened when Priya left home for her regular gym session. Singh allegedly entered the house and attacked Shashank with a knife. The victim’s cries for help alerted people nearby, while the attacker tried to escape.

Repotedly, the Delhi government employee was asleep beside his young daughter at their home when the trainer entered the house through an unlocked door and stabbed him.

Police investigated the incident and questioned the couple before arresting both Priya and Singh. The knife allegedly used in the attack has also been recovered.

How the alleged plan was made

Police said Priya had been going to the Fitness Headquarters gym for around seven to eight months, where Singh worked as a trainer. During this time, the two reportedly became close and later entered into a relationship.

Investigators suspect that the alleged relationship became a source of tension after Shashank discovered their chats and learnt about the relationship. According to police, he was planning to move to another place after Diwali.

Police believe the couple decided to attack Shashank after learning about his plans. During questioning, Singh allegedly told investigators that the two wanted to marry. These claims form part of the police investigation, and the allegations have yet to be established in court.

According to investigators, Priya and Singh met on October 25 and discussed the plan. Police further alleged that they exchanged WhatsApp messages the night before the attack.

The following morning, Singh allegedly entered the house while Priya was away at the gym and stabbed Shashank several times. Police said the front gate had been left unlocked, allowing him to enter the house.

Who are the accused?

Shashank is originally from the Purani Pasarat area of Jhansi. He and Priya married around four years ago and both worked as senior accountants in Delhi, according to the information provided by police.

Singh works as a trainer at Fitness Headquarters gym. Police said Priya had been visiting the same gym for several months before their relationship allegedly developed.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the alleged WhatsApp conversations and the role each accused may have played.

What charges have been filed?

A case was registered at the Indirapuram police station following a complaint by Shashank’s brother. Police have booked the accused on charges that include attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

The case has drawn attention because the victim survived the knife attack and investigators suspect that it was planned in advance. Police are continuing their investigation into the events leading up to the incident and the allegations against both accused.