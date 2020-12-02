New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on Wednesday hit Ghaziabad. No loss of life or property has been reported so far. The quake occurred at 4.05 am at a depth of 5 kilometres. Also Read - Panic Grips Residents After Leopard Spotted Roaming in Streets of Ghaziabad, CCTV Footage Emerges | Watch

The Delhi-NCR region has recorded more than 15 low-intensity quakes from April this year.

(More details will be added to the story) Also Read - Ghaziabad: Fire That Broke Out at Factory in Dasna Still Continues, 30 Fire Tenders Present at Spot