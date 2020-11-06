New Delhi: A massive fire that broke out at a factory in Ghaziabad’s Dasna area earlier in the day still continues to rage despite efforts of the fire brigade. Also Read - Good News For Govt Employees! This State Announces Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Staff | Read Details

As per latest update, the fire broke out before 9.30 AM at the godown of a factory which is closed. However, 30 fire engines are present at the spot to bring it under control.

Fire Officer says, “We had received information at 9.30 AM that fire has broken out at the godown of this factory which is closed. The building is old and dilapidated. 30 fire engines are here.”

When it broke out in the morning, 4 fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire fighting operations continued ever since. However, no injury has been reported due to the incident so far.