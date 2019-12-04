New Delhi: Having apologised to his financier in a WhatsApp video call, a factory owner jumped from the eight-floor of a flat in Ghaziabad along with his wife and another woman, stated a report.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when the garment trader Gulshan Vasudeva told ‘sorry’ to his business associate Ramesh for failing to pay his debt. As per the report, the trader had also slit the throat of his two children and showed the bodies to Ramesh in the WhatsApp video call.

On Monday, the garments trader to have distributed his old clothes to the needy after having dinner with his family members, a report quoted the police as saying.