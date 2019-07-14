Noida: A 20-year-old law student was found dead at his home in Shastri Nagar.

The deceased, named Vipin Verma, has left behind a video in which he alleged that he was harassed by his friends and that provoked him to end his life.

The police registered a case after the student’s father, who is a police head constable, filed a complaint.

According to the complaint, the student had informed his mother about the harassment. But she asked him to divert his focus to studies instead. The mother also brought the matter into father’s notice who then called the accused and warned them not to disturb his son, the police said.

Vipin was a 3rd-year law student at a private college in Ghaziabad.

A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

As of now, no arrests have been made in the case.

“We have called all the four suspects for questioning and have not arrested anyone so far. One of the suspects, who is a class 12 girl student, told us that the Vipin had proposed her for marriage three or four days ago but she had refused to marry him. The statements of the other three suspects will also be recorded,” Hindustan Times reported Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city) as saying.

A probe has been launched into the matter.