New Delhi: With an AQI reading of 466, Ghaziabad has surpassed Noida to become the most polluted city in the country. The air quality index (AQI) released by the Central Pollution Control Board after Diwali showed that cities in Uttar Pradesh are experiencing a sharp drop in air quality. While Noida recorded an AQI of 455, Greater Noida, Vrindavan Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat, Meerut, and Agra's AQI recorded at 464, 448, 444, 439, 437, 435, and 429 respectively.

For the unversed, the higher the AQI value, the more polluted the air. An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and above 400 “severe”. Also Read - Attention, Delhi People! Water Supply May be Affected in THESE Areas Today. Check Full List Here

Speaking to a leading portal, officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board said the spike in pollution levels was higher during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“The pollution levels increased due to burning of crackers. The effect reduced during the day on Friday as wind speed picked up and helped pollutants to disperse. It is expected that the upcoming spike will be more because of stubble burning, which has spiked to 41% as per the Safar forecast. It is likely that the pollution levels will improve from the evening of November 7,” Hindustan Times quoted Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad as saying.

Meanwhile, experts said that particulate matter 2.5 and 10 formed the major air pollutants in most Uttar Pradesh cities that can be caused by an increase in human activity that occurs during festivities. The burning of effigies also impacts the air quality but the impact is local, they claimed.

The depleting air quality signals towards setting winters where the environment gets dense limiting pollutants to disperse. This results in higher AQI.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, member secretary of the UP Pollution Control Board, said, “We are closely monitoring the AQI numbers of Uttar Pradesh cities. Several measures, including fines on polluting industries, have been taken to reduce pollution. We have also set in place several strict measures to curb air pollution in the coming days.”