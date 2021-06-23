Ghaziabad: Weekly markets in Ghaziabad can open from Monday to Friday till 9 PM, the district administration said. The markets that are planning to open will have to follow the covid-19 protocols mandatorily or legal action can be initiated against those not following the rules. Additional City Magistrate (first) Khalid Anjum said legal action would be initiated against those found not obeying the COVID-19 norms. Also Read - Ghaziabad Assault Case: No Video Call, UP Police Summons Twitter India MD to Appear in Person on June 24

However, the Shastri Nagar Vyapar Mandal has opposed the move to allow weekly markets as it handed over a memorandum to the administration, saying the Covid protocol cannot be followed when over 1,000 temporary kiosks would function in the market.

General Secretary of Mahanagar Udhyog Vyapar Mandal Ashok Chawla said even before the outbreak of the pandemic, the house owners and shopkeepers raised their demand against weekly markets as the shopkeepers set up their temporary stores in front of their houses.

He was of the view that the administration must permit the weekly markets in open spaces like Ramlila grounds which will help maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad both recorded less than 10 new COVID-19 cases with the number of active patients reaching below 100 in both the western Uttar Pradesh districts adjoining Delhi. Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded nine new cases and Ghaziabad added another four, according to the UP Health Department’s data for a 24-hour period.

(With agency inputs)