Ghaziabad man falls sick repeatedly, medical check-up exposes wife’s alleged slow-poisoning plot; Here’s why

A Ghaziabad woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband, son and nephew with lead to gain control of her husband's Rs 6 crore travel agency and Rs 2 crore life insurance policy. The case came to light after medical tests revealed dangerously high lead levels in the family members' bodies.

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A shocking case of alleged slow poisoning has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, where a woman was arrested for allegedly adding lead to the food of her husband, son and nephew to gain control of her husband’s property and insurance money worth crores of rupees. The accused, identified as Renu Bhatnagar, was arrested by Indirapuram police on November 23. According to investigators, she allegedly wanted to take over her husband’s travel business, valued at around Rs 5-6 crore, and claim his Rs 2 crore life insurance policy, in which she was the nominee.

The case came to light after her husband, Sushil Kumar Bhatnagar, a resident of Vasundhara, began suffering from repeated health problems. His 16-year-old son and 21-year-old nephew also started falling ill without any clear reason.

Medical tests later revealed unusually high levels of lead in their bodies, raising suspicions that they were being poisoned.

How did the Ghaziabad poisoning case come to light?

According to the police investigation, Sushil first fell seriously ill in August 2025. Medical tests conducted on August 21 revealed excessive lead in his blood. His condition became so serious that he had to be admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Vaishali, where he received treatment for nearly two months.

He reportedly suffered from health problems again later. His son and nephew also experienced similar symptoms and needed medical treatment.

Sushil initially could not understand why the family members were falling ill one after another. However, repeated medical reports showing high lead levels made him suspect that someone was deliberately poisoning them.

A major clue reportedly came from his 12-year-old daughter. During the investigation, police learnt that she had told her father that her mother would keep aside food for herself and the daughter before spraying something on the food served to the other family members.

Sushil later confronted his wife, but she allegedly left the house and went to stay with her sister in Delhi.

He filed a police complaint at Indirapuram police station on September 24, accusing Renu and her family members of plotting to kill him, his son and his nephew.

Rs 6 crore business and Rs 2 crore insurance policy

During questioning, police said Renu allegedly revealed that financial greed was behind the suspected poisoning. According to investigators, her husband owned a travel agency worth around Rs 5-6 crore. He also had a life insurance policy worth Rs 2 crore, with Renu named as the nominee.

Police suspect that she wanted to take control of the business and receive the insurance money after her husband’s death.

Investigators also said the husband and nephew were involved in running the travel business, while the son was allegedly targeted because he supported his father.

The police are now examining the circumstances under which the accused allegedly obtained and used lead to poison the family members.

Renu Bhatnagar arrested, police probe continues

After examining medical reports, recording statements and gathering evidence, Indirapuram police arrested Renu on November 23 from her sister’s residence in Delhi’s Jhilmil area. An FIR was registered against her and four other people, including her mother, brother, brother-in-law and an acquaintance.

The case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are investigating whether the other people named in the complaint were involved in the alleged conspiracy. They are also trying to find out where the lead came from and how it was allegedly mixed into the food.

Further investigation into the case is underway.