Ghaziabad Rains: Are schools in Ghaziabad open today? DM issues order, asks schools to remain…

According to the weather department, 71 districts recorded significant rainfall over the past 24 hours. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/ghaziabad-noida-school-closure-imd-weather-update-delhi-monsoon-mathura-hathras-gurugram-gautam-buddha-nagar-muzaffarnagar-saharanpur-shamli-bijnor-meerut-hapur-8469242/ Copy

Ghaziabad Monsoon Update

New Delhi: Owing to the heavy rainfall in Ghaziabad, the schools up to Class 12 in the city have been declared closed for Thursday. The District Magistrate (DM) issued the order keeping students’ safety in mind. Following the closure order, several schools advised students to remain indoors, stay safe, and make productive use of the day by completing their pending assignments.

Meanwhile, schools up to Class 8 have also been closed in Mathura and Hathras due to the rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad and Noida. According to the weather department, 71 districts recorded significant rainfall over the past 24 hours. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state.

Districts Likely to Receive the Heaviest Rainfall

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Bijnor, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Barabanki, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, and Jalaun.

Gurugram Witnesses Heavy Downpours:

Heavy monsoon rains lashed several parts of the country on Wednesday, triggering flash floods and widespread disruption to rail and road traffic, with 11 people feared trapped under a collapsed garbage mound in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad and several parts of Mumbai reeling under waterlogging. Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialed the chief ministers of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation arising from heavy rains there and assured them of all possible assistance from the Centre, officials said.

The calls come after the debris collapse in Kerala’s Wayanad, flash floods in Jammu’s Doda, and deadly incidents and major disruptions reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat on Tuesday. In Pune district’s Pimpri Chinchwad, a huge mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building, causing it to collapse. The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site on behalf of the civic body.