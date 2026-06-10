Ghaziabad on high alert after poliovirus detection, 150,000 children to be surveyed in THESE 12 areas

The health department has been alerted after the discovery of Vaccine Derived Polio Virus (VDVP) Type 1 at the Dundahera Sewage Plant in Ghaziabad.

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Ghaziabad on high alert after poliovirus detection, 150,000 children to be surveyed in THESE 12 areas (AI image)

Poliovirus in Ghaziabad: The health department in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been alerted after the detection of poliovirus in sewage samples. Vaccine-Derived Polio Virus (VDVP) Type 1 was found in contaminated water samples from the Dundahera Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Following this, the health department team has launched a door-to-door survey in 12 vulnerable areas.

More than 150,000 children under five years of age living in these areas are being assessed to determine when and how often they received their polio vaccine, whether they received regular vaccinations, or whether they remained incomplete. In light of the potential threat of the virus, 107 teams have been formed at 12 primary health centers in the urban area. These teams will also go door-to-door to administer polio drops if needed.

The Health Department sends samples of contaminated water from STPs in urban and rural areas for testing every month to monitor the polio virus. Recently, a sample from the Dudhahera STP was sent to Delhi for testing. The report, which came on Monday, confirmed the VDPV-1 variant. The report caused a stir among officials.

107 health department teams will go door to door

According to News 18, Dr. RK Gupta, nodal officer for the Urban PHC, said that 107 teams will go door-to-door to inquire about children’s health. Specifically, in the colonies surrounding the STP, surveys will be conducted to identify sick children under five years of age. They will also assess vaccination status.

Survey will be conducted in THESE 12 areas

The Health Department has issued orders for door-to-door survey in Urban Primary Health Centre Rajnagar, Shastrinagar, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Daulatpura, New Panchvati Colony, Ghukna, Hindon Vihar, Kaila Bhatta, Mirzapur, Vijay Nagar 01, Vijay Nagar 02 and Khairati Nagar areas. Officials believe that the reason for the spread of polio virus could also be lack of regular vaccination.

Virus can spread among children

It was told that the polio virus generated by the vaccine easily grows and spreads in the intestines of unvaccinated children. It is feared that in the district areas where the level of cleanliness or sanitizer is poor, it might have reached the sewerage plant through the stool of the infected person. Experts say that this virus can paralyze those children who are not vaccinated or whose immunity is very weak. It also spreads from one person to another through direct contact with a person infected with the virus or through contaminated secretions left by them.