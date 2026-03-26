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Schools Closed in Ghaziabad on This Date: What is the reason, How is Jewar airport related?

Schools Closed in Ghaziabad on This Date: What is the reason, How is Jewar airport related?

Ghaziabad schools will shift to online classes on March 28 as authorities prepare for PM Modi’s Jewar Airport inauguration, deploying buses and managing traffic for the high-profile event.

Schools Closed in Ghaziabad

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Ghaziabad on March 28 for the Noida International Airport inauguration in Jewar, the district administration of Ghaziabad has ordered all schools to remain closed for physical classes on March 28. Instead, all educational institutions have been ordered to hold online classes only on Saturday.

Divisional magistrate Vijay Singh told TOI that this decision was taken so that schools could help ease traffic congestion and facilitate better arrangements for PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Jewar to inaugurate Noida International Airport and that there will be mass attendance from members of the general public.

Over 800 School Buses Will Be Pressed Into Service

Additionally, the district administration has decided to requisition almost 800 buses belonging to schools in Ghaziabad for Saturday.

The administration will be using school buses on March 28 to ferry people to the Noida International Airport in Jewar for PM Narendra Modi’s inauguration ceremony. Senior officials confirmed that the schools buses will be used to help manage crowds and ease traffic pressure as far as public transport is concerned during the ceremony on Saturday.

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Classes Have Been Asked To Be Held Online Instead

To avoid complete loss of studies for students on March 28, the district education department has asked schools to conduct online classes for the day only.

The administration is hoping that online classes on March 28 will also keep traffic at bay in the city.

Noida International Airport At Jewar: What You Should Know

The Noida International Airport in Jewar is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the country. Once fully operational, it will cater to millions of passengers every year. Built over thousands of acres in Gautam Buddha Nagar district’s Jewar tehsil, the Noida International Airport will be one of the biggest aviation projects in northern India.

School Buses Move Angered Political Opponents

The deployment of school buses and announcement for online classes has angered many political opponents who have raised questions if studying schedules for kids will be affected now. Administration officials, however, have said that if the area needs to be shut down for such an important occasion then that is what needs to be done.

Traffic Department In Action Too

District administrations of Gautam Buddha Nagar and other adjoining districts are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Jewar to inaugurate India’s newest airport. Senior officials have been meeting and going over security, traffic and parking arrangements ahead of March 28. There will be a special traffic monitoring system in place which will include CCTV cameras and control rooms.

March 28 is A School Holiday In Ghaziabad

While students in Ghaziabad will get to witness history being made as PM Narendra Modi visits their district to inaugurate India’s newest international airport, they won’t be going to school on that day.

Students have been told to attend online classes from the comforts of their home on March 28. Schools in Ghaziabad have been instructed to help with traffic movement and transportation by allowing the district administration to use their buses.

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