Ghaziabad Suicide Case: ‘Sorry Papa… I Am Really Sorry,’ Sisters write to Father in suicide note, police intensify probe

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden) Atul Kumar Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that the sisters were addicted to a Korean task-based interactive "love game"

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, three minor sisters, Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12), died after jumping off the balcony of a ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad early on Wednesday, with police intensifying probe into their mobile phone addiction and the influence of an online Korean game.

A note found inside read, “Read everything written in this diary, it is all here,” accompanied by a crying-face emoji and a handwritten message saying, “Sorry papa, I am really sorry.” The police said the exact circumstances that led the sisters to take the extreme step are being investigated, and statements of family members are being recorded.

What else did the three sisters write in the suicide note?

Before taking the extreme step, the three minor sisters in Ghaziabad also wrote a suicide note. In the note, they wrote: “The true story of our lives—read everything written in this diary, because it is all true. Read it now. Sorry, Papa… I am really sorry.”

What is the name of the App?

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden) Atul Kumar Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that the sisters were addicted to a Korean task-based interactive “love game”, and their parents had objected to their excessive use of mobile phones in recent days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said further investigation revealed that the girls were influenced by Korean content and spent a significant amount of time on their mobile phones. “Family members had restricted their mobile phone usage for the past few days, which left them distressed and may have triggered the decision (to take the extreme step),” he said.

Disclaimer

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

