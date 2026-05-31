Ghaziabad teen murder case: Main accused, carrying Rs 50000 bounty, killed in police encounter

Ghaziabad teen murder case: The main accused of the teen-murder case in Ghaziabad’s Khoda was killed following an encounter with the police in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Sharing a post on X, Ghaziabad police, informed that the accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 50000 and was killed in an encounter between Thana Khoda and Indirapuram police.
थाना खोडा क्षेत्रान्तर्गत 17 वर्षीय सूर्या प्रताप चौहान की चाकू से गोदकर हत्या करने का मुख्य आरोपी व 50 हजार रु0 के इनामी असद पुत्र नबाव नि0 मदरसे वाली गली थाना खोडा गाजियाबाद थाना खोडा व इन्दिरापुरम पुलिस के साथ हुई मुठभेड़ मे ढेर@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/K7PCe7AVLO
— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) May 31, 2026
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