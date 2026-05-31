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Ghaziabad teen murder case: Main accused, carrying Rs 50000 bounty, killed in police encounter

Ghaziabad police, informed that the accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 50000 and was killed in an encounter between Thana Khoda and Indirapuram police.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: May 31, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Ghaziabad teen murder case: Main accused, carrying Rs 50000 bounty, killed in police encounter
Ghaziabad teen murder case: Main accused, carrying Rs 50000 bounty, killed in police encounter(Photo Credit: ANI)

Ghaziabad teen murder case: The main accused of the teen-murder case in Ghaziabad’s Khoda was killed following an encounter with the police in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Sharing a post on X, Ghaziabad police, informed that the accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 50000 and was killed in an encounter between Thana Khoda and Indirapuram police.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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