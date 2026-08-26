Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory: Traffic restrictions on NH-9 in Ghaziabad from Thursday; THESE vehicles will not be allowed

Ghaziabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions ahead of Raksha Bandhan on Friday, August 28. Heavy and light commercial vehicles will face entry restrictions on NH-9 between August 26 and 28.

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Traffic restrictions have been implemented on the National Highway-9 ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Representational Image

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan on August 28, Ghaziabad traffic police have rolled out a traffic management and diversion plan. As part of the arrangements, heavy and light commercial vehicles will face entry restrictions on NH-9 from August 26 to 28, officials said.

The traffic restrictions will be effective from 8 am on August 26 through midnight on August 28, officials said. Heavy commercial vehicles from Delhi and other states will be directed towards the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway before proceeding to destinations including Amroha, Moradabad, Bareilly and Lucknow.

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“The restrictions have been placed in view of the festival rush. It is generally seen that due to a rise in local traffic, those travelling by long-route buses face issues during festivals. So, heavy vehicles have been restricted from using NH-9 and UP Roadways, and private buses have been allowed on NH-9. In the absence of heavy vehicles, local commuters and passengers will face less congestion,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Trigun Bisen.

According to officials, commercial vehicles bound for Meerut will use Delhi-Meerut Road as usual. With heavy vehicles restricted on NH-9, commuters travelling between Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Bulandshahr and surrounding areas could see smoother traffic.

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“Light vehicles such as cars can use NH-9 or the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to reach their destinations. The restrictions will end at midnight on August 28,” Bisen added.