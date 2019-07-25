Ghaziabad: A woman has alleged that she was not allowed to enter a temple because she belonged to a lower caste. Ghaziabad City SP Shlok Kumar said, “A woman has alleged that a man stopped her from entering a temple. We are investigating the matter on the basis of her complaint.”

Reports say that the incident occurred in Nurenagar under Sehniget police station. A media report claimed that she has also alleged being beaten up by temple priest’s son.

Ghaziabad: A woman has alleged that she was not allowed to enter a temple because she belonged to a lower caste. Shlok Kumar, SP City says,’A woman has alleged that a man stopped her from entering a temple. We are investigating the matter on the basis of her complaint.’ pic.twitter.com/gix9B1Q7yB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2019

The complainant, who has been identified as 50-year-old Shakuntala Devi by a portal, said she had gone for Jalabhishek ceremony at Shiva Temple near the house around 8 AM on Wednesday morning. At the gate of the temple, the priest’s son stopped her and asked her caste.

Once she mentioned her caste, she alleged that the man didn’t let her enter. She said when she asked why she had been stopped, the man used casteist slurs at her and abused her.

Police had to intervene and find an amicable solution. Sources said the woman’s son agreed to withdraw their complaint if the priest’s son apologised. Police said that they had spoken to both the parties and further action would be taken on the basis of the report of the chowki in-charge.